US President Joe Biden signs order transforming way military handles sexual assault cases

United States President Joe Biden, in a historic move, signed an order on Friday reshaping the way the United States military probes the cases of sexual assault by shifting the power from the unit commanders to independent prosecutors.

The order transfers key decision-making authorities from commanders to specialised, independent military prosecutors in cases of sexual assault, domestic violence, murder, and other serious offences by amending the Uniform Code of Military Justice (UCMJ).

This executive order published by the White House, will put an and to the pressure from the advocates of the victims in order to guarantee better accountability within the ranks, despite the aversion to change from the military top brass.

The order officially implements the changes passed by Congress in the Fiscal Year 2022's National Defense Authorization Act (FY22 NDAA).

The administration dubs it as “the most significant transformation of the military justice system since the UCMJ was established in 1950.”

"These reforms are a turning point for survivors of gender-based violence in the military. They fulfill President Biden’s promise to fundamentally shift how the military justice system responds to sexual assault and related crimes, which is something President Biden has prioritized since Day One of this administration. Ending gender-based violence wherever it occurs has been a top priority for the President throughout his career, as a Senator, and as Vice President," the White House said.

"As Commander in Chief, he’s made clear that our one truly sacred obligation as a nation is to prepare and equip those we send into harm’s way, and to care for them and their families both while they are deployed and when they return home. The reforms implemented through today’s Executive Order do just that, promoting dignity and respect for those who serve by better protecting our servicemembers and making the military safer and more just," it further added.

The White House said that the order takes significant action to reform the military justice system by amending the Manual for Courts-Martial and its accompanying rules for Courts-Martial that include establishing the rules that will govern the new Offices of Special Trial Counsel (OSTC), the independent military prosecutors who will now decide, in the place of commanders, whether to prosecute covered offences such as sexual assault and domestic violence, child abuse, and murder.

As per the latest Pentagon data, there were nearly 8,942 cases of sexual assault involving military personnel that were reported in the year 2022, slightly up on the previous year.

(With inputs from agencies)

