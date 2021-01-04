UK administers first shot of AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine

After weeks of administering the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, the UK has become the first country to give the first shot of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine on Monday.

The low cost and easily transportable AstraZeneca and Oxford University COVID-19 vaccine will be available in six hospitals in the UK on Monday. Brian Pinker, an 82-year-old retired maintenance manager, was the first person to receive the jab at Oxford's Churchill Hospital, NHS England said.

"I'm so pleased to be getting the COVID vaccine today and really proud it is one that was invented in Oxford," Pinker said after receiving the shot.

82-year-old Brian Pinker became the first person in the world to receive the new Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine this morning at @OUHospitals.

The National Health Service (NHS) became the first service in the world to deliver this shot. "We look forward to vaccinating more patients and health and care staff with the Oxford vaccine in the coming weeks," expressed the Chief Nurse, Sam Foster.

Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine is being hailed as one of the cheapest and most accessible vaccines as the shots can be stored at fridge temperature, making the transportation and storage easier than the rest.

"This is a pivotal moment in our fight against this awful virus and I hope it provides renewed hope to everybody that the end of this pandemic is in sight," health minister Matt Hancock said in a statement.

The UK has administered the first shot a day after the Indian government and drug regulator approved the same vaccine for restricted and emergency use in India, along with one other vaccine being developed by an Indian pharmaceutical company.