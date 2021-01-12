Two gorillas test positive for coronavirus after mild symptoms

In a first, at least two gorillas at California's San Diego Zoo have tested positive for the deadly coronavirus, officials from the zoo reported on Monday. A third gorilla is also showing symptoms.

The two gorillas who tested positive had been coughing for the past one week, after which the health experts decided to conduct COVID-19 tests on the animals. This is the first time a natural transmission has been spotted in great apes.

It is being believed the two animals might have caught the infection from an asymptomatic zoo worker. However, the claim has not yet been confirmed by the zoo authorities.

As of now, the gorillas are doing well and have minor symptoms only. "Aside from some congestion and coughing, the gorillas are doing well," the zoo executive director Lisa Peterson said in a released statement. "The troop remains quarantined together and are eating and drinking. We are hopeful for a full recovery."

Governor Gavin Newsom reported that while only two gorillas have tested positive till now, a third gorilla is also showing minor symptoms for coronavirus and will soon be tested for confirmation.

It is also not yet clear if any other troop members have been infected by these gorillas or any zoo worker. The San Diego Zoo Safari Park has, however, been closed for visitors since early December after a surge of cases was observed in Southern California.

Workers are all required to wear personal protective equipment such as masks when near the gorillas, the zoo said.

Gorillas share up to 98 per cent of their DNA with humans, and studies have found that some non-human primates are susceptible to COVID-19 infection.

