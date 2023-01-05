Turkish court suspends funding for pro-Kurdish party over terror ties

A Turkish court froze the funding for the main pro-Kurdish party, Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), on Thursday ahead of the possible imposition of a ban over the party's alleged terrorism ties.

The decision of the consitutional court will stop HDP, which is the second largest opposition party in the parliament, from receiving income from a key source for the general election which is slated for June.

The party has been accused by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of being the political faction of the outlawed militants who have waged an insurgency for decades against the Turkish state.

The HDP has refuted any formal links with the militants and slams the government for targeting the party since it is Erdogan's fervent opposition.

Currently, thousands of party supporters and its former and current officials are serving jail on highly contentious charges which have strained relations of Turkey with allies in the West.

The ruling of the court on Thursday was compared by the party with assets' illegal seizure as it promised to clinch victory in the polls.

"This is yet another blow to democratic politics," HDP spokesperson Ebru Gunay said.

"This decision will not intimidate us. Now, we are more committed and more determined. Now, we are more militant," she added.

Human Rights Watch's Emma Sinclair-Webb said that the ruling of the court gave more proof "that Erdogan's government uses courts to disadvantage, remove and punish the political opposition".

The future of HDP can play an important role in deciding the success of Erdogan in parliamentary and presidential elections that pose as one of the toughest challenge to his rule of two decades.

The constitutional court of Turkey will be hearing the request of chief prosecutor Bekir Sahin to dissolve HDP.