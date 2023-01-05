Putin says open for dialogue with Ukraine if latter accepts 'new territorial realities'

President Vladimir Putin, in his conversation with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said he was willing to hold talks with Ukraine if the latter is ready to accept territories which have been occupied by Russia, said the Kremlin on Thursday.

"Putin again confirmed Russia's openness to serious dialogue on the condition of Kyiv authorities fulfilling the well-known and repeatedly voiced requirements of taking into account the new territorial realities," the Kremlin's statement read.

Large parts of southern and eastern Ukraine have been occupied by Russia. The Kremlin claims to have captured the Zaporizhzhia, Lugansk, Donetsk and Kherson regions, although they don't entirely control them.

"The Russian side emphasised the destructive role of Western states, pumping the Kyiv regime with weapons and military equipment, providing it with operational information and targets," the statement read.

The two leaders also talked about the landmark grain deal's implementation, which was brokered by the UN with Turkey's help, for restoring the delivery of Ukrainian grain across the Black Sea.

The Kremlin stated that the two leaders talked about "the unblocking of food and fertiliser supplies from Russia" and the need for "the removal of all barriers to Russian exports."

Meanwhile, Erdogan appealed to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to announce a "unilateral" ceasefire in the war-ravaged Ukraine.

"President Erdogan said that calls for peace and negotiations should be supported by a unilateral ceasefire and a vision for a fair solution," Erdogan's office quoted the Turkish president as saying during a telephonic conversation with Putin.

Later on Thursday, the Turkish president was scheduled to hold a separate meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Erdogan has been trying to mediate between Moscow and Kyiv, as he shares good relations with both countries, to end the war.

Repeated attempts have been made by Erdogan to invite both Zelensky and Putin to Ankara for a peace summit.

The appeal for a 'unilateral' ceasefire was made by Erdogan after Russia's spiritual leader Patriarch Kirill had earlier on Thursday called for an Orthodox Christmas truce.

"I, Kirill, Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia, appeal to all the parties involved in the internecine conflict to cease fire and establish a Christmas truce from 12.00 on January 6 until 24.00 on January 7 so that Orthodox people can attend services on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day," he stated.

President Erdogan has maintained good ties with Putin by not joining the West in imposing sanctions on Russia and increasing bilateral trade amid the ongoing war.

Now the two leaders have tentative plans of establishing a natural gas hub in Ankara which can provide an alternate way to Russia for supplying Europe with fuel.

The office of President Erdogan stated that Ankara "has strengthened and will continue to strengthen the infrastructure" of the proposed hub. Both the leaders hope to "implement (the project) as soon as possible", stated Erdogan's office.