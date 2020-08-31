Turkey risks sanctions from EU after conflict with Greece intensifies

The eastern Mediterranean conflict between Turkey and Greece has escalated to the skies.

The Ionian seas is now a scene of war with naval frigates, submarines and, the sonic boom of the fighter jets.

In the guise of military drills, Turkey and Greece are confronting each other.

But, what are they fighting over?

Oil and gas reserves in the Eastern Mediterranean seas. 1.7 billion barrels of oil and 3.5 trillion cubic meters of gas is found in these seas. It's a pot of gold ----- but, in disputed waters.

It was Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan who started the conflict. He sent a research vessel accompanied by warships to look for oil. Erdogan is challenging maps that were drawn nearly 100 years ago.

Erdogan first roped in Libya signing a deal to start drilling.

This angered Egypt. Greece said it won't allow Turkey to drill.

Erdogan says it is Turkey's right to do so. He said: "Can those who are standing before us in the Mediterranean and its adjacent areas face up to the sacrifice (the same amount we are willing to sacrifice)? Do the Greek people accept what will happen to them because of their greedy and deficient administrators?"

It's a clash of NATO allies. Both Turkey and Greece are part of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation.

Europe has pressed the panic button. France, Italy and Cyprus have joined the Greek fleet.

Europe is backing Greece asking Erdogan to show restraint.

EU's Foreign Policy Chief said: "The (EU foreign) ministers were very clear and determined to show eu solidarity with its two affected member states - namely Cyprus and Greece - and they were very clear in their call on Turkish authorities to end any unilateral activities, which are escalating tensions in the Mediterranean and the ministers and the eu are very clear in preferring dialogue."

Turkey has long wanted to join the EU. But, this rush to lay siege to the oil wells is backfiring. Instead of membership, Turkey may get sanctions.

The Netherlands and Austria, among the richest EU members, are for it.

The EU is stressing on dialogue but, is also open to sanction Turkey that'll cut off Ankara's access to European ports, capacities, and technology.

Germany, the mediator in this case, is asking Turkey and Greece to halt naval exercises. Germany has an obligation to both countries.

As the president of the EU council ----- it owes its power to Greece.

But with 3 million citizens of Turkish origin attacking Erdogan may cause unrest at home.

Germany’s Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said that he is paying attention to every little spark that can lead to catastrophe.