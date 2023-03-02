Turkey fines TikTok millions of lira for weak data protection measures

On Wednesday, Turkey fined the Chinese social media app TikTok, 1.75 million lira ($93,000) for not taking all sufficient steps to protect users from the unlawful processing of data.

The Personal Data Protection Board (KVKK) said that it decided to fine the social media company for "not taking all necessary measures to ensure the appropriate level of security to prevent unlawful processing of personal data."

This fine comes amid growing security concerns over the app and who accesses its user data, Reuters reported.

The Turkish data protection authority in a statement on its website said that the Chinese video app should translate its 'Terms of Service' into Turkish and update its privacy and cookies policy text in line with the country's regulations.

Responding to this, a spokesperson for TikTok, said they are looking into the Turkish regulator's fine and added that they remain committed to providing a safe and protected platform for its users.

"Our uncompromising commitment is to provide all users with the peace of mind they deserve by ensuring the safety, security and protection of their personal information - because their trust matters to us."

According to data from Statista, Turkey has the ninth most users of TikTok in the world, with over 30 million accounts on the social media platform.

Recently, the app was banned by the US, European Union and Canada from government officials' devices over security concerns.

Responding to the ban, social media expressed its disappointment.

The app is all set to roll out its new daily screen measure for its users under 18 to help them in controlling their screen time.

(with inputs from agencies)