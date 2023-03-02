TikTok to set new one-hour daily screen time limit for users under 18 to help them 'stay in control'

The Chinese social media app, TikTok, will now be setting a new default screen time of 60 minutes for its users under the age of 18. According to the app, if an individual hits the daily screen time limit, they will then have to enter a passcode to continue to use the service that day, which they will receive in their app only. It also stated that users will be given a choice to opt out of this new measure.

The app added that it is introducing this new measure to help people "stay in control" of their use, which will roll out in the coming weeks, CNN reported.

If anyone uses the app for over 100 minutes a day, will receive a prompt from the app to set their own screen time controls.

Also, parents of young children will also be able to set the screen limit according to their convenience and will be able to access the dashboard, which could give them a specific breakdown of app usage.

Head of trust and safety at the app, Cormac Keenan, said the company worked with researchers in developing the new limits. He said, "while there's no collectively endorsed position on the 'right' amount of screen time, or even the impact of screen time more broadly, we consulted the current academic research and experts from the Digital Wellness Lab at Boston Children's Hospital in choosing this limit."

This new measure comes after the app prompted teens last year to manage their screen time. The app said that this helped "increase the use of screen tools by 234 per cent."

In September 2021, social media claimed that it hit over one billion active monthly users, making it one of the biggest social sites in the world.

Earlier this week, the US, European Commission and Canada banned the app from government devices over security concerns.

(with inputs from agencies)