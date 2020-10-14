Trying to quit smoking? According to a review, here's what works the best

Trying to quit smoking? Tired of trying an array of things, only to fall back into the nicotine pit? Worry not!

An evidence-based review revealed on Wednesday how vaporisers (“vapes”) are more effective in assisting quitters, when compared to gums or patches.

It also added that vaping is safer than cigarette smoking, but requires more evidence on its long-term effects.

Also read: Quitting smoking might reduce severe coronavirus infection risk, says study

The review, conducted by Cochrane, a survey organisation which looks at scientific research to help shape policy, took into account 50 studies from around the globe.

It found that vaping helped reduce the number of smokers. Smoking is linked to lung cancer, heart disease, along with many chronic diseases.

"There is now evidence that electronic cigarettes with nicotine are likely to increase the chances of quitting successfully compared to nicotine gum or patches," Jamie Hartmann-Boyce, from the Cochrane Tobacco Addiction Group who co-led the review, told Reuters.

One reason why vaping could be more effective than gums and patches is because it mimics the smoking experience.

Also read: Smoking pot to kick away pandemic blues? You might wanna rethink that idea!

Earlier in 2016, a review by Cochrane found that e-cigarettes also helped smokers quit.

Lung injuries caused by vaping in the US last year brought into question its viability and safety, which led to bans across the country.

Cochrane claims they found no clear evidence of serious harm inflicted by e-cigarettes containing nicotine. The injuries could have been a result of vitamin E acetate, which is used as a cutting agent in marijuana vapes.