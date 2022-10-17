Trump's committe buys $158,000 worth of Kushner's new book, makes it a bestseller

One of life's staggering mysteries is how every other book or novel ends up on some kind of best seller's list. Now it looks like Donald Trump and his son-in-law Jared Kushner have certainly solved that mystery, per a report by Forbes.

Reportedly, Jared Kushner released his memoir titled “Breaking History: A White House Memoir” on August 23. The book was received moderately well but it didn't exactly break any new frontiers, both collection-wise and in terms of making it to any bestsellers list.

However, two weeks later, Save America Joint Fundraising Committee, one of Donald Trump's political committees that raises money for him, surreptitiously bought $131,000 worth of Kushner's books, according to a filing made with the Federal Election Commission.

Read more: Russia-Ukraine war would not have taken place had Trump still been president, claims Jared Kushner

However, this wasn't to be the end of the situation as the same committee, on September 11, ordered another bulk purchase of the books worth $27,000 - taking the total to $158,000.

And like clockwork, four days later, the book appeared in the New York Bestseller list, amongst several other books. It went on to stay on the list for the next five weeks before, presumably, the sales of the book, which were artificially inflated nosedived and it was forced off the list.

The committee is currently selling the book in exchange for donations of $75 or more, according to the publication. Thereby, making sure that the book continues to do business on paper.

Read more: Jared Kushner was treated for thyroid cancer during his time in White House

The 500-page book was panned by critics for glossing over the true secrets of White House and focusing on making Kushner look as the ultimate protagonist to tun the show while being in trump's close circle.

"The biggest problem (although there are many) with Kushner’s book whether by omission, contradiction, or a self-serving recasting — is the way it glosses over the subtext that came to define and complicate Kushner’s wide-ranging White House portfolio: money," read a review by Vicky Ward, author of 'Kushner Inc'.

Read more: 'Confidence Man' : Maggie Haberman's book on Donald Trump has some shocking revelations

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE: