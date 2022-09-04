Russia-Ukraine war would not have taken place if Trump was still president, claims Jared Kushner

Jared Kushner, the right-hand and son-in-law of former US President Donald Trump in an interview stated that the Ukraine-Russia war would have never taken place if Trump was still in power.

Kushner, who had a tumultuous brief period as Trump's advisor claimed that Trump and his policies had brought peace to Europe and pushed China onto the 'backfoot'.

“We had peace in Europe, peace in the world. China was on their back foot and now we have a war in Ukraine with Russia - that never would have happened,” said Kushner in an interview with SkyNews.

Kushner also said that Trump was laughed at when he warned Germany of being overly reliant on Russia for the gas supplies.

It is pertinent to note that in a public address, Trump suggested Germany should not be reliant on Russian gas. And ever since the war broke out, Berlin has been running from pillar to post, attempting to fill its reserves ahead of a bitter winter as Moscow halts the supply of natural gas via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline.

When asked if his father-in-law was preparing to run for a second term as President, Kushner asserted that "nobody can speak for him on that".

“I know that he's obviously thinking about it, he hates seeing what's happening in the country. With Trump it's hard to rule anything out, he's a very flexible thing.” added Kushner.

Currently, Trump is in the middle of an FBI investigation regarding the top-secret, classified documents found at his Mar-a-Lago estate. Republican supporters are of the view that the witch-hunt started by the Biden administration against the former president could help him in his re-election campaign for the White House.

