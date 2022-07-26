Jared Kushner was treated for thyroid cancer during his time in White House

Jared Kushner is an important aide during former United States president Donald Trump’s time at the White House. The businessman and investor, who is married to Trump’s daughter Ivanka – was involved in a number of decisions taken during the tenure and even acted as the country’s representative in the Middle East during a handful of peace talks. However, his health took a hit during that time period and in a memoir which will be published in August this year, Kushner wrote that he suffered from thyroid cancer in 2019 but that information was not disclosed to the public.

In the memoir Breaking History: A White House Memoir, to be published on 23 August, Kushner wrote that he was told about the condition by White House physician Sean Conley. He underwent the surgery later that year and that was crucial in keeping his cancer under control.

While the news was kept under wraps at the moment, Reuters quoted Kushner as saying in the memoir that he was surprised by the fact that Trump knew all about his diagnosis.

“The day before the surgery, Trump called me into the Oval Office and motioned for his team to close the door. ‘Are you nervous about the surgery?’ he asked.”

Kushner did not tell Trump about it and when he asked how the former president knew about his surgery, Trump said: “I’m the president. I know everything. I understand that you want to keep these things quiet. I like to keep things like this to myself as well. You’ll be just fine. Don’t worry about anything with work. We have everything covered here.”