Trump unveils NFTs showing himself as cowboy, astronaut and more

Former US president Donald Trump, who is eyeing the White House for a second term, has launched a collection of NFTs (non-fungible tokens) of himself. These are USD 99 digital trading cards showing the former president in several guises including a cowboy, astronaut and fighter pilot.

Trump has been creating a hype for days that he would be making a "major announcement."

But his unveiling of NFTs -- timed to tap into the lucrative festive shopping season -- attracted widespread ridicule.

In a promotional video showing him in a Superman-style costume with laser-beam eyes, Trump gave the cards his classic hard sell.

"These cards feature some of the really incredible artwork pertaining to my life and my career. It has been very exciting," he said.

"Buy one and you will join a very exclusive community -- it is my community.

"Buy your Trump Digital Trading Cards right now before they are all gone, and they will be gone!"

"Remember Christmas is coming and this makes a great Christmas gift," he added.

Those who buy the NFTs are also entered into a sweepstakes to win prizes like a dinner or a round of gold with Trump. The prizes include autographs and Zoom meetings as well.

Trump's last "major announcement" was in November when he declared he would run again for the White House.

But he has since suffered heavy setbacks including the defeat of many candidates he backed in midterm elections, mounting public criticism from Republican former allies and multiple legal cases against him.

(With inputs from agencies)

