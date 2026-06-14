US President Donald Trump is celebrating his 80th birthday on Sunday (June 14) and he has made sure that he makes it a spectacle. A UFC-style cage fighting event has been organised on the South Lawn of the White House. Thousands of spectators will take part in the celebration as it comes as America's oldest president faces political pressure over several major issues, including the Iran war, inflation concerns and questions around his age and health. Stating that he would sign the peace agreement with Iran on Sunday, Trump has already hinted that he would give the world a birthday gift by ending the war he himself started in February 2026. Earlier, he also said that Gulf nations would have to be a part of the Abraham Accords if he signs a peace deal with Iran. As Trump turns 80, and turns the pages of his presidency, he appears determined to cement his place in West Asia's history.

The Iran war

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After coming to power, Trump made it clear that Iran was his enemy and within six months, he launched an attack on the country, claiming to have “obliterated” the nuclear sites within the country. He has maintained that Iran cannot have nuclear weapons. As he completed a year in office, he launched a war against Iran alongside Israel, killing Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The war has continued for more than 100 days, leading to global energy crisis. As the world stares at the uncertainty of the war, Trump has now said that he has ended the war and peace deal will be signed on Sunday. Whether or not he has achieved his war goals remains to be seen, but for now, he has put the world in mess and is attempting hard to portray it as a victory - right on his birthday.

The Israel bonhomie

The US and Israel bonhomie dates back to the very founding of Israel in 1948. With Trump, the relationship has just gotten better. Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have been touted as a team, united by a shared hardline stance on Iran, strong support for Israel's security priorities, and a willingness to challenge longstanding diplomatic conventions in the region. At an individual level, both leaders, for their own political goals in their countries, have attempted to show that it is they who call the shots. They have been successful in pressuring each other in several matters, including the war in Iran. More recently, Trump has even made an expletive-filled call to Netanyahu, while the Israeli PM has vowed not to stop his war on Hezbollah even if the US signs a peace deal with Iran. Recent differences aside, Trump and Netanyahu have largely been on the same page, with Trump using the Iran war in favour of Israel to pressure Muslim nations to normalise ties with Israel and officially recognise the nation. Muslim nations have been at loggerheads with Israel due to the Palestine issue.

The Syrian truce

In what can be easily termed as the most unprecedented diplomatic alliance, Trump has forged a bond with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa after the Syrian civil war ended, leading to the flight of Bashar al-Assad. The United States not only removed al-Sharaa from its terrorism blacklist and but the country also extended waivers on punitive enforcement of the 2019 Caesar Act and lifted heavy economic sanctions against Syria. Sharaa became first Syrian leader to visit the White House as Trump hosted him and called him a ‘tough attractive guy.’

The Qatari connection

Trump's Qatar links have been under scrutiny as the leader undertook a trip throughout West Asia few months into his second term. During that trip, the Qatari royal family gifted the Trump administration an ultra-luxurious Boeing 747-8 jetliner valued at $400 million. Trump accepted the aircraft as an interim or temporary replacement for the aging 40-year-old Air Force One. The gift ignited a political furor. Democrats and some Republicans flagged it as a potential violation of the US Constitution's Emoluments Clause, calling it a massive foreign “bribe.” Trump defended the transaction on Truth Social, calling it a "great gesture" that saves American taxpayers money. Qatar continues to serve as the key diplomatic bridge between Washington and regional actors and hosts the vital Al Udeid Air Base— the forward command center for U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM). Additionally, Trump secured a massive $96 billion defense and commercial deal with Qatar for over 200 Boeing aircraft. Several media reports also point at links between Qatar and Trump's family business deals.

Trump's bond with Bahrain and Kuwait