Trump to pardon someone 'very, very important' on Tuesday

The US President Donald Trump, on Monday, announced his plans to pardon some "very, very important" person on Tuesday. The information was passed on by Trump to the local reporters onboard Air Force One.

"Doing a pardon tomorrow on someone who is very, very important," he said. He declined to give the name, though.

The news came after he announced few days ago in a golf course press briefing that he will think about pardoning Snowden. However, after making the announcement, Trump was quick to add that the "very, very important" person will not be Snowden.

Edward Snowden, last week, expressed his desire to return to the US from Russia — where he has taken an exile — if he is promised a fair trial. He was being sought by intelligence agencies after, in 2013, in passed secret files to the news organisation accusing the National Security Agency of conducting secret surveillance operations on the American citizens.

Trump also clarified that this person being pardoned will not be Michael Flynn — Trump's former National Security Advisor who had plead guilty for lying during an FBI investigation into the 2016 presidential campaign.

Last month, Trump had pardoned his advisor and longtime friend Roger Stone, who was convicted of lying under oath to lawmakers about the Russian interference in the 2016 US election.