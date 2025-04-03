Unsparing could probably be the apt word to describe US President Donald Trump's tariffs. As these are now being levied even on the world's remotest region – a place ruled by penguins, seals, and birds. Heard and McDonald Islands – the icy archipelago does not have a single human on the land, and the last time people visited is believed to be about a decade ago.

Advertisment

These islands form the external territory of Australia and are accessible from Perth on the west coast by a two-week boat voyage. The inhabitable region also has a 10% import tax levied. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese had said no place on Earth is safe.

Also read: Trump tariffs 'not a setback' for India: Official calls it a mixed bag as US prez imposes 26 per cent tariffs on India

The White House list also features Norfolk Island, Cocos (Keeling) Islands, Christmas Island, Comoros (which is off the coast of Africa), and Britain's Falkland Island.

Advertisment

With taxes levied on the Australian territory in the sub-Antarctic Indian Oceans, news outlet Guardian quoted the Australian PM, “Norfolk Island has got a 29% tariff. I’m not quite sure that Norfolk Island, with respect to it, is a trade competitor with the giant economy of the United States, but that just shows and exemplifies the fact that nowhere on earth is safe from this.”

Also read: THESE six things to get expensive for Americans after trade tariffs. List here

The last also features Myanmar, which is currently reeling under the worst-hit earthquake, with rescue operations still underway. Over 300 people have lost their lives, and over 400 are missing. The international community is helping in the operations to pull out people trapped in the rubble of massive building structures. The Trump administration's list of tariffs states that Myanmar will face a 44% tax on its exports to the United States.

Advertisment

Unsparing is the word that fits these tariffs.