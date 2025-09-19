/Trump targets Iran's Chabahar port in another blow to India, withdraws sanctions waiver: What it means

With an aim to put “maximum pressure on Iran and isolate its government,” the US government has decided to cancel the 2018 sanctions waiver for the important Iranian port of Chabahar. This decision will affect India, which is working on developing a terminal at the port. The US Department of State said that it is ending the sanctions exception given in 2018 under the Iran Freedom and Counter-Proliferation Act (IFCA). This decision will be in effect from September 29.

India signed a 10-year agreement to manage the Chabahar port in Iran, which serves as a vital trade link to Afghanistan and Central Asia while bypassing Pakistan. This strategic port, developed by Indian Ports Global Limited and Iran’s Port & Maritime Organisation, has been used for humanitarian aid shipments. However, the US decision to revoke sanctions waivers poses challenges to this partnership. The port's development had been slowed earlier due to US sanctions on Iran's nuclear activities.

How will this decision affect India

This decision to revoke the US sanctions waiver on Chabahar port will impact India by increasing the risk of facing US sanctions for its involvement in the port’s development and operations. Since India is managing a terminal at Chabahar to boost trade with Afghanistan and Central Asia, the move could complicate its economic and strategic plans. It may also affect ongoing projects and investments related to the port, potentially limiting India’s ability to use Chabahar as a key trade route that bypasses Pakistan. Overall, it creates uncertainty and could slow down India’s efforts to strengthen regional connectivity and trade.