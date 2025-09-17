/‘Prepared to achieve fair, balanced solution’: Iran expresses hope after nuclear talks with European powers

Following talks with the European powers over its nuclear program, Iran on Wednesday (Sep 17) said that it was ready to reach a “fair and balanced” solution. This comes after officials from Britain, France and Germany held discussions over a call with the Islamic Republic official.

“Iran is prepared to achieve a fair and balanced solution that ensures mutual interests. Attaining such a goal requires a responsible and independent approach by the three European countries, and refraining from being influenced by actors,” Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said after the call with his E3 counterparts and EU foreign policy chief.

Germany said that the ‘ball is still in Iran’s court’ after the discussions, adding that sanctions would be reimposed unless there were “concrete actions in the coming days”. The phone talks come after the European powers triggered a 30-day deadline for “snapback” sanctions to come back into effect if there is no negotiated deal on the nuclear programme of Iran.

Speaking of the talks, the German foreign ministry spokesman said that the offer from the E3 powers “to discuss a temporary extension of the snapback if Iran fulfils certain conditions remains on the table,” adding that “at this point the steps taken by Iran have not been sufficient.”

The recent talks come after an agreement between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency last week to resume cooperation, including inspection of nuclear sites.

However, many Western diplomats have raised concerns that the accord is not detailed enough, with no timeframe, and leaves an opportunity open for Iran to continue obstruction.