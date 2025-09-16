/Rubio tells Israel: U.S. Will maintain 'maximum pressure' on Iran after nuclear strikes

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, during a joint press conference with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, vowed to maintain “maximum pressure” on Iran to prevent it from acquiring nuclear weapons. The statement follows the June war in which the U.S. and Israel launched coordinated strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities. Netanyahu praised Trump’s decision to act militarily, calling it a message to the world. Iran says over 1,000 were killed in the 12-day conflict, while Israeli losses were also reported. Tensions in the region remain dangerously high.