Trump supporters slam Ivanka for wearing face mask

US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka posted a photo on Instagram on Wednesday showing herself wearing a light blue face mask as she posed outside with Republican Leader of the House Kevin McCarthy and Republican Rep. Bruce Westerman from Arkansas.

But while Ivanka's caption encouraged others to follow suit and wear their own masks in public, her father's supporters are not convinced — and are chastising the first daughter, telling her to remove the mask.

The photo shows Ivanka and the two representatives outside. Rep. Westerman wears a suit and surgical mask, Rep. McCarthy has a gray cloth mask, and Ivanka is modeling a pretty blue watercolor mask.

The caption — which Ivanka copied from Rep. McCarthy — reads 'Wear a mask. Plant a tree,' and includes both a tree and a face mask emoji.

Ivanka has been pictured wearing face masks before during the pandemic. She donned a black one while accompanying her father to a photo op outside St. John's Church, after he'd had protesters cleared away with smoke canisters and pepper balls.

This, however, appears to be the first time that she has encouraged others to wear masks too — and Trump voters aren't pleased.

Many criticised her for wearing a mask.

'Please do not wear a mask that’s not what we were created to do,' wrote one, while another told her to 'take the mask off.'

'I love POTUS but this mask bs needs to stop,' said another, while others called her 'silly' and 'stupid' and posted sheep emojis.

More comments have poured in, with countless Trump supporters telling her to lose the mask.

'Why are you reppin the mask? Take that off.......' wrote one commenter

'Mask are bs if you where a mask why social distance all bs political bs,' wrote another.

'The administration needs to concentrate more on health, vitamins, and exercise to help fight Covid-19,' said yet another.

'You do not need to wear a mask to plant a tree. Fresh air is much healthier for you than breathing in what is in that mask. Plant a tree while breathing fresh air enjoy mother nature. I am a supporter of you and your family but the mask issue has got to end,' added one more.