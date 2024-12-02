Washington, United States

US President-elect Donald Trump on Sunday (Dec 1) slammed President Joe Biden for pardoning his son Hunter Biden who was awaiting sentencing on federal charges related to tax evasion and the illegal purchase of a firearm.

Trump, who has pledged he would pardon his supporters who stormed the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, in a bid to overturn the 2020 presidential election loss, called Biden's pardon an "abuse and miscarriage of Justice".

Referring to the January 6 protestors in a post on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump asked: "Does the Pardon given by Joe to Hunter include the J-6 Hostages, who have now been imprisoned for years?"

"Such an abuse and miscarriage of Justice!" he added.

Joe Biden's pardon

On Sunday, the US president granted a full and unconditional pardon for his son, Hunter Biden. In a statement, he claimed that Hunter was targeted because of who his father was.

"No reasonable person who looks at the facts of Hunter’s cases can reach any other conclusion than Hunter was singled out only because he is my son — and that is wrong."

"I said I would not interfere with the Justice Department's decision-making, and I kept my word even as I have watched my son being selectively, and unfairly, prosecuted," he said.

"Here's the truth: I believe in the justice system, but as I have wrestled with this, I also believe raw politics has infected this process, and it led to a miscarriage of justice—and once I made this decision this weekend, there was no sense in delaying it further."

"I hope Americans will understand why a father and a President would come to this decision," he added.

Internet reacts

Netizens were quick to react to the surprising clemency. Some called out the US president for "lying" that he would not pardon Hunter Biden.

Others used it as an opportunity for satire, posting choice memes.

Yet another faction applauded the decision, posting about how they're ready for "MAGA meltdowns".

(With inputs from agencies)