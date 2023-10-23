Trump told a Mar-a-Lago member about his conversations with world leaders: Reports

Former US president Donald Trump divulged details about his private calls with world leaders to Mar-a-Lago member, say media reports published on Sunday. The news reports, published by The New York Times and 60 Minutes Australia talk about private recordings of Australian billionaire Anthony Pratt, who is member of Trump's Florida resort. Pratt is a key prosecution witness in classified documents case against Trump.

The recordings of Pratt, as reported by The New York Times and 60 Minutes Australia, reveal Pratt recalling his conversations with Trump as the then-president shared insider information about the conversations he had with leaders of Ukraine and Iraq. If Trump really shared such an information with Pratt, it is likely to stregthen the classified documents case which focusses on Trump's casual handling of sensitive state information. Trump has denied allegations and pleaded not guilty to charges that put him in dock for alleged mishandling of information.

In the recordings, Pratt allegedly offers a searing critique of Trump's personal ethics.

Pratt is among the key witnesses for the trial. Pratt has already given an interview to special counsel Jack Smith, according to CNN. Special counsel Jack Smith has charged Trump with mishandling of classified documents.

Watch | US: Trump’s second lawyer pleads guilty to poll fraud case × In past, ABC News has said that Trump shared sensitive information about Pratt about US nuclear submarines. The new reports expand on what has previously been in the public domain through news.

Trump shared details about Iraq bombing

“It hadn’t even been on the news yet, and he said, ‘I just bombed Iraq today,’” Pratt reportedly said in one recording, made public on Sunday.

Pratt reportedly also says that Trump told him about his conversation with Iraqi president

“The president of Iraq called me up and said, ‘You just leveled my city. … I said to him, ‘OK, what are you going to do about it?’” Trump repotedly said.

There are also hints in the recording that Trump told Pratt about his September 2019 call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The now-infamous call has Trump pressing Zelensky to help win 2020 US Presidential Election by opening corruption probes into Joe Biden.

Trump gave a statement to The New York Times and pointed out that Anthony Pratt is “from a friendly country in Australia, one of our great allies.” However, he reportedly did not deny existence of the conversations on tape.

“That was nothing compared to what I usually do,” Trump reportedly told Pratt about the Zelensky call, according to the tape. “That’s nothing compared to what we usually talk about.”

