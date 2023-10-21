Trump and allies blast Tom Emmer over House Speaker bid, call him anti-MAGA

Former US President Donald Trump has privately conveyed to his allies that he is concerned by the prospects of House Majority Whip Tom Emmer taking over the speaker chair.

It is believed that the Minnesota Republican is bidding for the post, vacated after the disgraceful exit of former speaker Kevin McCarthy. He has been making calls to fellow lawmakers and has already emerged as a frontrunner.

But Trump’s opposition to his bid can further complicate the already-chaotic process.

Why Trump is opposing Tom Emmer?

According to key Trump allies, Trump’s opposition to Emmer’s bid stems from the fact that he has not endorsed Trump for the presidential nomination yet and he is not backing the 45th against the indictments he is facing.

“If somebody is so out of step with where the Republican electorate is, where the MAGA movement is, how can they even be in the conversation?” top Trump adviser Boris Epshteyn noted during “War Room” podcast Friday.

“We need a MAGA speaker. That’s what it comes down to. Because if you look at the numbers, if you look at the energy, if you look at the heat, this is the Trump party, this is the MAGA party. It is no longer the old-school khaki establishment Republican Party,” he added.

Another Trump ally, Steve Bannon, a former White House advisor, claimed Emmer was a "Trump hater."

Others close to Trump said Emmer as speaker would open a breach between House Republicans and their likely presidential nominee. Emmer “has no relationship with Trump,” one advisor was quoted as saying by Politico.

Trump is also at odds with Emmer over his criticism of him over the January 6 Capitol protests.

Reaction from Emmer’s Whip office

Despite fierce attacks from Trump and his allies, Emmer’s Whip office maintains that there was no friction between the two camps.

“Whip Emmer worked hand in hand with President Trump to help House Republicans fire Nancy Pelosi and retake the majority. If he becomes Speaker, Whip Emmer looks forward to continuing that productive relationship,” said Casey Nelson, communications director at Emmer’s office.

Trump had previously backed House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan’s bid for the speakership but his efforts failed following the opposition from the fellow House Republicans.