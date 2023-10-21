Donald Trump fined $5000 for violating a gag order, warned of possible imprisonment
A judge fined former US President Donald Trump $5000 for violating the terms of a gag order after a post attacking a court clerk remained on his campaign website. The Republican frontrunner for the US presidency has also been warned about possible imprisonment.
This is a breaking story. More information will be added soon.
