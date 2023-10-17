Trump slapped with gag order in 2020 election subversion case
A gag order by a US District Judge restricted former US President Donald Trump from making statements that target prosecutors, potential witnesses, and the judge's staff in relation to the 2020 election subversion case.
The gag order was imposed by the US District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan.
What does it mean?
The order is a pivotal development in the federal case which accuses Trump of conspiring to overturn his 2020 election loss to Democrat Joe Biden.
The gag order also underscores the complexities of prosecuting a Republican presidential front-runner who has made attacking the case central to his campaign.
Why gag order against Donald Trump?
Special counsel Jack Smith's team had expressed concerns about Trump's statements that allegedly disparaged prosecutors, the judge, and potential witnesses.
They argued that such comments risked diluting public confidence in the justice system and could intimidate witnesses and potential jurors.
What did Judge Chutkan say?
Chutkan clarified that Trump remains free to criticise the Justice Department generally and express his belief that the case is politically motivated.
She, however, added that the former president cannot engage in a "smear campaign" against prosecutors and court personnel, as no other criminal defendant would be permitted to do so.
"No other criminal defendant would be allowed to do so, and I’m not going to allow it in this case," she said.
Responding to Trump's lawyers' preposition of former's president's violation of First Amendment Rights with the gag order, Judge Chutkan said: "You keep talking about censorship like the defendant has unfettered First Amendment rights. He doesn't," Chutkan said, according to the TIME magazine. "We are not talking about censorship here. We are talking restrictions to ensure there is a fair administration of justice on this case."
Trump's response
At the time of filing this report, Trump himself had not reacted on the development related to the gag order imposed on him.
Trump’s lawyer John Lauro accused prosecutors of "seeking to censor a political candidate in the middle of a campaign." But Judge Tanya reportedly interrupted by stating that Trump "does not have a right to say and do exactly as he pleases."
