Trump slapped with gag order after rebuking Judge's clerk in social media post

During the second day of testimony in Donald Trump's civil fraud trial, Justice Arthur Engoron of the New York state court in Manhattan issued a gag order against him. The gag order came in response to Trump's social media post targeting Engoron's law clerk. The post came after the clerk was pictured with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who is unrelated to the case. In his post, Trump referred to the clerk as "Schumer's girlfriend" and called for the immediate dismissal of the case.

Justice Engoron explicitly warned that any comments targeting his staff would invite "serious sanctions". “This morning one of the defendants posted on (a) social media account a disparaging untrue and personally identifying post about a member of my staff. Although I have since ordered the post deleted and apparently it was, it was also emailed out to millions of other recipients,” the judge said during the trial.

“Personal attacks of any member of my court staff are unacceptable, inappropriate and I will not tolerate them,” the judge said adding, “Consider this statement an order forbidding all parties from posting, emailing or speaking publicly about any members of my staff."

As per reports, the sanctions could include potential fines and, in rare instances, jail time.

The case, brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James, alleged that Trump, his two adult sons, and the Trump Organisation inflated asset values over a decade to secure favorable loans and insurance terms.

All of them are accused of exaggerating Trump's wealth by over $2 billion.

The attorney general's office is seeking at least $250 million in fines, a permanent ban on Trump and his sons from running businesses in New York, and a five-year commercial real estate ban on Trump and the Trump Organisation.

Before the judge's reprimand, there were unusual occurrences outside the courtroom during the lunch break. Trump frequently entered and exited during this break, and there was a brief delay before the afternoon court session commenced.

In another instance, on Monday (Oct 2), Trump while speaking outside the courtroom, made an indirect reference to the judge's clerk. “And this rogue judge, a Trump hater. The only one that hates Trump more is his associate up there,” Trump said adding, “The person that works with him. She’s screaming into his ear almost every time we ask a question. A disgrace. It’s a disgrace.”

Legal challenges

In addition to this civil fraud trial, Trump is facing four criminal indictments for allegedly overturning 2020 election results, mishandling of classified documents, and hush money payments to a porn star. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges. A civil damages trial for defamation against Trump is scheduled for January, where he denies allegations made by a writer E. Jean Carroll who accused him of raping her.

