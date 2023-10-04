Republicans surge ahead of Democrats in economic trust: Gallup poll

A recent Gallup poll has unveiled a shift in public sentiment, with Republicans now holding a substantial lead over Democrats in terms of economic trust, Bloomberg reported.

This development marks the first time in 32 years that Republicans have outpaced Democrats on this crucial issue, with 53 per cent of Americans expressing confidence in the GOP's (Grand Old Party’s) ability to strengthen the economy, while 39 per cent favour Democrats. The 14-point lead showcases a dramatic change since 1991, posing challenges for President Joe Biden's re-election campaign, as concerns over inflation and job security persistently dominate public discourse.

The poll's findings serve as a clear indicator of the hurdles facing President Biden in his quest for a second term. Despite a robust job market and steady economic growth, nearly three-fourths of Americans harbour pessimism about the state of the economy.

President Biden's administration has actively sought to reshape public perception regarding its economic stewardship. Under the banner of "Bidenomics," the administration has emphasised efforts to reduce consumer costs. This includes initiatives such as capping insulin prices for seniors, allowing Medicare to negotiate drug prices, and lowering health-care premiums. Despite these efforts, the impact on public sentiment appears limited.

Historically, Republicans held an advantage in the economic arena during the mid-to-late 1980s. However, they fell behind or were closely matched by Democrats starting in the mid-1990s, reaching a low point during the Great Recession in 2007. Gallup's long-term tracking data reveals that Republicans have consistently received higher ratings than Democrats on economic matters for much of the past decade, except for a brief period in 2020 when GOP leaders in Congress resisted passing additional pandemic relief funding.

The poll also highlights a broader trend of negative sentiment toward both major political parties. A majority of respondents, 56 per cent, expressed unfavourable views of the Republican Party, while 58 per cent held an unfavourable view of the Democratic Party.

Conducted between September 1 and 23, 2023, across all 50 states, the Gallup poll surveyed 1,106 adults. The margin of error for the poll stands at plus or minus four percentage points.

(With inputs from Bloomberg)