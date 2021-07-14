Trump said White House bunker stay info leaker should be 'executed', claims new book  

According to the excerpts of a new book, the then-US President Donald Trump told several of his advisers that whoever leaked information about his stay in the White House bunker in May 2020 had committed treason and should be executed for sharing details with the press.

According to the CNN report, the excerpts have been obtained by the channel from Wall Street Journal reporter Michael Bender, who has written the book. The name of the book is 'Frankly, We Did Win This Election: The Inside Story of How Trump Lost’.

Trump, the then-first lady Melania Trump and their son, Barron, were taken to the bunker for some time after the protesters gathered outside the building to protest against the killing of George Floyd.

In the book, Bender writes Trump held a meeting with top military, law enforcement and West Wing advisers following the time in the bunker. The former president had aired grievances over the leak in the meeting.

As per the Bender, "Trump boiled over about the bunker story as soon as they arrived and shouted at them to smoke out whoever had leaked it. It was the most upset some aides had ever seen the president."

The book reads, "'Whoever did that, they should be charged with treason!' Trump yelled. 'They should be executed!'”.