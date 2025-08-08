/Trump's dream prison in trouble? Judge halts ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ construction to protect Florida panthers and endangered bats

A judge ordered a 14-day halt to construction at Florida’s “Alligator Alcatraz” detention center, citing evidence of environmental harm to the Everglades raised by environmental groups during ongoing court hearings.
A federal judge has ordered a temporary halt to construction work at a controversial detention centre in Florida’s Everglades, nicknamed “Alligator Alcatraz”, over concerns it could be damaging the fragile ecosystem. US District Judge Kathleen Williams ruled on Thursday that all new development at the site must stop for at least 14 days while court hearings continue. She said the plaintiffs, who include several environmental groups, had shown enough evidence of “ongoing environmental harms” to justify the pause.
“I think that evidence is sufficient to support the plaintiffs’ claims,” said Judge Williams, an Obama-era appointee. She pointed out how many US presidents had supported efforts to keep the Everglades “pristine”.
Also read: Can Trump order a new census? US president pushes to leave out ‘illegal' undocumented immigrants
The judge’s order halts any further paving, lighting installation, filling, fencing or excavation at the site, which is near the Big Cypress National Preserve, a protected area that is home to endangered animals like the Florida panther and Florida bonneted bat. She described the plaintiffs’ request for a restraining order as “pretty reasonable” and noted the importance of avoiding further damage while legal arguments play out.
Experts told the court on Thursday that the newly paved areas were already affecting the landscape. Using aerial photos and videos, they warned of increased stormwater runoff and pollution caused by the fresh pavement, which they said does not allow water to soak in. Wetlands ecologist Christopher McVoy explained that water in the flat Everglades can rise up to two feet in the rainy season, carrying oil and debris from the roads into the sensitive ecosystem.
“It’s like pouring water on glass,” McVoy said, referring to the non-porous pavement. “It doesn’t go in; it runs off. And wherever it runs into is potentially a concern,” he added. Geologist Dillon Reio estimated that more than 20 acres of pavement had been added and warned that this would lead to chemicals contaminating the land and water, harming both aquatic and land-based species.
This was the second day of hearings about the environmental impact of the detention facility. The state has yet to present its witnesses, with the next court session set for Tuesday. Although Judge Williams offered to continue hearings into Thursday afternoon to avoid a restraining order, state lawyers had already released their witnesses and were not prepared to proceed. The case has drawn significant attention due to the sensitive location of the site within America’s largest wetlands and its proximity to endangered wildlife habitats.