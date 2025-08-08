/Trump's dream prison in trouble? Judge halts ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ construction to protect Florida panthers and endangered bats

A federal judge has ordered a temporary halt to construction work at a controversial detention centre in Florida’s Everglades, nicknamed “Alligator Alcatraz”, over concerns it could be damaging the fragile ecosystem. US District Judge Kathleen Williams ruled on Thursday that all new development at the site must stop for at least 14 days while court hearings continue. She said the plaintiffs, who include several environmental groups, had shown enough evidence of “ongoing environmental harms” to justify the pause.

“I think that evidence is sufficient to support the plaintiffs’ claims,” said Judge Williams, an Obama-era appointee. She pointed out how many US presidents had supported efforts to keep the Everglades “pristine”.

What work is now on hold?

The judge’s order halts any further paving, lighting installation, filling, fencing or excavation at the site, which is near the Big Cypress National Preserve, a protected area that is home to endangered animals like the Florida panther and Florida bonneted bat. She described the plaintiffs’ request for a restraining order as “pretty reasonable” and noted the importance of avoiding further damage while legal arguments play out.

What the environmental experts are saying

Experts told the court on Thursday that the newly paved areas were already affecting the landscape. Using aerial photos and videos, they warned of increased stormwater runoff and pollution caused by the fresh pavement, which they said does not allow water to soak in. Wetlands ecologist Christopher McVoy explained that water in the flat Everglades can rise up to two feet in the rainy season, carrying oil and debris from the roads into the sensitive ecosystem.

“It’s like pouring water on glass,” McVoy said, referring to the non-porous pavement. “It doesn’t go in; it runs off. And wherever it runs into is potentially a concern,” he added. Geologist Dillon Reio estimated that more than 20 acres of pavement had been added and warned that this would lead to chemicals contaminating the land and water, harming both aquatic and land-based species.

What happens next in court?