US President Donald Trump underwent his annual medical examination on Tuesday at Walter Reed Military Hospital near Washington, days before turning 80 and amid growing public scrutiny over his health. According to AFP, Trump arrived at around 8:50 am (1250 GMT), with the check-up including both medical and dental evaluations. The visit comes as questions circulate about his visible fatigue during meetings and recurring bruising on his hand, which has drawn attention in recent weeks.

White House monitoring and past medical disclosures

The White House is expected to release a summary of the examination within days, although officials retain discretion over the level of detail provided. Trump, who is the oldest president ever inaugurated, has previously faced criticism over transparency regarding his health. Last year, the administration disclosed that he had been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, a condition in which faulty vein valves cause blood to pool, resulting in swelling and discomfort. The disclosure followed repeated public appearances showing swelling in his ankles. Officials have also said that bruising on his right hand is linked to aspirin use as part of a ‘standard’ cardiovascular regimen.

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Previous evaluations and medical claims

Trump has undergone multiple medical assessments over the past year, including a scheduled check-up in April and an unannounced hospital visit in October, both of which triggered renewed public speculation about his condition. In October, Trump said he had undergone a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scan as part of a second physical examination, later describing the results as reassuring. He stated that the MRI showed his cardiovascular health was “excellent”. White House physician Sean Barbabella confirmed the assessment in a memo following the examination, saying the president’s cardiac age, a clinical measure of cardiovascular fitness based on ECG data, was found to be approximately 14 years younger than his chronological age.

Trump later defended the use of advanced imaging, saying, “Getting an MRI is very standard. What, you think I shouldn’t have it? Other people get it… the doctor said it was the best result he has ever seen as a doctor.” However, medical experts, as quoted by Reuters, have noted that MRIs are not typically part of routine physical examinations and are generally used when more detailed diagnostic imaging is required.

Age, public scrutiny and political context

Trump has frequently contrasted his own physical and mental fitness with that of his Democratic rival Joe Biden, insisting on his continued ‘vigor’ in public appearances and interviews. However, AFP reports that concerns have persisted over his apparent sleepiness during meetings and visible health markers.

He is due to hold a policy meeting later in the day at the White House, with the ongoing Iran conflict expected to feature on the agenda. Trump also turns 80 on June 14, an occasion that will coincide with a planned UFC event on the White House lawn.