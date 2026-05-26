/Will Iran war finally end? What we know and don’t know about fragile US-Iran deal still facing key disputes

After nearly three months of conflict across the Middle East, the United States and Iran appear to be cautiously moving towards a possible agreement to halt the war and reopen the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz. Yet even as negotiations continue, military tensions remain high. On Tuesday, the US Central Command confirmed fresh strikes aimed “to protect our troops from threats posed by Iranian forces”, while Iran claimed it had shot down a “hostile” stealth drone using a newly deployed air defence system. The fragility of the talks was highlighted by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who said negotiations were being delayed by disagreements over the wording of the proposed deal. “It’s going to take a couple of days to settle … down to the disagreements over a word, a sentence,” Rubio said during his visit to India. Meanwhile, Donald Trump, on Monday, insisted talks with Tehran were progressing “nicely”, but warned that failure would mean a return “to the battlefront and shooting, but bigger and stronger than ever before”.