As negotiations over a possible US-Iran agreement continue, Donald Trump has once again pushed for the expansion of the Abraham Accords, the diplomatic agreements that reshaped relations between Israel and parts of the Arab world in 2020. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said he had urged Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Pakistan, Turkey, Egypt and Jordan to join the accords, adding that if Iran reached an agreement with Washington, “it would be an Honor to have them also be part of this unparalleled World Coalition”, adding that, “The Abraham Accords have been great for them, and will be even better for everybody, and bring true Power, Strength, and Peace to the Middle East.” His remarks have renewed attention on an initiative that remains one of the most consequential diplomatic shifts in the modern Middle East. Trump has repeatedly said he ⁠wants to ​expand the accords that he brokered during his first term in the White House.

What Exactly Are The Abraham Accords?

The Abraham Accords were a series of agreements brokered by the United States during Trump’s first term to normalise diplomatic relations between Israel and several Arab nations. The United Arab Emirates and Bahrain signed first in September 2020, becoming the first Arab states in a quarter century to formally recognise Israel. Morocco and Sudan later followed. The accords were heavily shaped by Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and focused not only on diplomacy, but also on trade, investment, tourism and security cooperation.

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According to the US State Department, the accords were built on “mutual understanding and coexistence” and sought to advance “peace, security, and prosperity in the Middle East and around the world”.

Why Some Countries Joined

For countries such as the UAE and Bahrain, the accords opened opportunities for economic partnerships, technology cooperation and closer security ties with both Israel and the United States. Trade between Israel and Gulf states expanded rapidly after the agreements were signed, particularly in sectors such as defence, tourism, energy and artificial intelligence. Washington also viewed the accords as a strategic regional realignment aimed at countering Iranian influence while integrating Israel more deeply into the Middle East.

Why Others Still Refuse

Despite US pressure, several major Muslim-majority nations have refused to join. Saudi Arabia has repeatedly insisted that there can be no normalisation with Israel without a ‘clear path’ towards the creation of a Palestinian state, a demand strongly opposed by Israel’s current government. Pakistan, which has never formally recognised Israel since 1948, swiftly rejected Trump’s latest proposal. On Tuesday, Pak Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said joining the accords would contradict Pakistan’s ‘fundamental ideals’.

Palestinian leaders have also criticised the agreements, arguing that Arab nations normalised ties with Israel without securing meaningful progress on Palestinian statehood.

Why The Accords Still Matter Today

Five years after they were signed, the Abraham Accords remain central to Middle Eastern diplomacy. Supporters view them as a rare framework for regional cooperation in a deeply fractured region. Critics argue they bypassed the Palestinian issue without resolving it.

Trump’s latest attempt to revive and expand the accords amid negotiations with Iran reflects a broader US strategy: reducing conflict through regional alliances while reshaping the balance of power in the Middle East. Whether more countries eventually join may depend less on Washington’s pressure and more on whether the region’s unresolved political conflicts can be addressed.