When United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio visited the Taj Mahal this week with his wife Jeanette Rubio, the images appeared routine: a senior American diplomat posing before one of the world’s most recognisable monuments. Rubio later described the Taj Mahal as “one of the love treasures of the world”. Yet within hours, the visit triggered an unexpected diplomatic response from the Iranian Consulate in Hyderabad, turning a ceremonial stop into a debate over history, identity and cultural ownership. The Iranian mission posted on X: “If Rubio knew the history or architecture, he wouldn’t have posed for a picture here.” It added that the monument was “built out for the love of emperor’s Iranian wife, crafted by the genius of Iranian architects”, while accusing Washington of threatening “Iranian civilisation”.