/700GB data stolen! Israeli Researchers blame Iranian hackers for Los Angeles transit system breach

A major cyberattack on the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (LACMTA) has been linked to Iranian hackers after Israeli cybersecurity researchers said at least 700 gigabytes of sensitive data were stolen from the transit system’s network. The breach, first detected in March, forced parts of Los Angeles’ public transport network offline and raised fresh concerns over escalating cyber warfare linked to tensions in the Middle East.

Quoting the Tel Aviv-based cybersecurity firm Gambit Security, Reuters reported that the stolen material included emails, backups and internal files that were later found inadvertently exposed online. The company said digital forensic evidence tied the servers involved to a known Iranian-linked hacking operation.

Israeli Researchers Point To Iranian Group

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In a report published on Tuesday, Gambit Security said the attack was linked to a pro-Iran hacking outfit called “Ababil of Minab”. Cybersecurity analysts have long suspected the group maintained ties to Tehran, although Iranian authorities have not publicly commented on the allegations.

According to Reuters, Eyal Sela, Gambit’s director of threat intelligence, said a connection between the group and the Iranian state “has been a working assumption”. He added: “What our research adds is the forensic evidence to support it.” The group reportedly surfaced online shortly after the attack and claimed responsibility for wiping large volumes of transit data in what it described as a destructive cyber operation.

What Was Affected During The Breach

Although LACMTA officials said train and bus services continued operating, the breach disrupted several digital systems. Local reports said arrival screens were disabled in some locations and passengers temporarily could not reload transit fare cards. The transit authority said it was working with law enforcement agencies and cybersecurity experts to restore systems. “Attribution is part of the investigation and we will not speculate,” officials said in an earlier statement. The FBI confirmed it was “coordinating with partners in response”.

Researchers say the Los Angeles attack may form part of a broader campaign of cyber operations allegedly linked to Iranian groups since the escalation of conflict between Iran, the United States and Israel earlier this year. Ababil has also claimed responsibility for attacks targeting South Florida’s Tri-Rail commuter network, vehicle-tracking company Vyncs and Saudi infrastructure firm Unimac. Gambit researchers further alleged the hackers targeted organisations in Israel and Turkey.

Growing Concerns Over Infrastructure Security

The incident has renewed scrutiny over the vulnerability of transport and public infrastructure systems to politically motivated cyberattacks. Experts quoted by Reuters warn that transit networks, fuel systems and communications platforms are increasingly becoming targets during geopolitical crises. Gambit Security said it had alerted relevant authorities after discovering the exposed data online. Meanwhile, US cybersecurity agencies continue investigating whether the breach forms part of a coordinated state-backed campaign targeting critical infrastructure across multiple countries.