/Ebola outbreak worries WHO over ‘scale and speed’: What do we know about the Bundibugyo strain?

Genetic differences between Bundibugyo and other ebolaviruses affect how the virus spreads, how it is detected, and how severe it becomes. Compared to the Zaire strain, which replicates rapidly and reaches high viral levels in the body, Bundibugyo spreads more slowly and takes longer to overwhelm the immune system. Both strains have a similar incubation period of around 8 to 10 days, sometimes up to three weeks. However, Bundibugyo tests are not widely used, and early standard testing in the current outbreak initially failed to detect infections.