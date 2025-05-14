Published: May 14, 2025, 07:51 IST | Updated: May 14, 2025, 07:51 IST

Donald Trump met with Syria's interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa in Riyadh on Wednesday, a White House official confirmed, just a day after he announced the lifting of sanctions on the conflict-ravaged nation. According to the official, the meeting took place ahead of a broader summit of Gulf Arab leaders in Saudi Arabia as part of Trump's regional tour.

At the centre of the engagement was Trump's call to deport Palestinian 'terrorists' as part of a broader strategy to reshape regional alliances and isolate extremist networks. This move aligns with U.S. and Israeli security priorities.

He also called the nation to take responsibility for all the detention centres in the country and collaborate with the US to counter the resurgence of ISIS.

During the meeting, President Trump urged Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa to sign the Abraham Accords. It is a normalisation framework between the Arab countries and Israel. The successful inclusion of Syria in the Abraham Accords will represent a landmark in Israel- Arab diplomacy.

In a surprising response, President Ahmed al-Sharaa invited American companies to invest in Syria’s oil and gas sectors, signalling economic openness as part of a potential reconciliation.

Trump indicated that the U.S. wants a Lebanon free of Hezbollah, to include them in the Abraham Accords. He also contemplated the possibility of a deal with Iran if it stops funding terror and decides to relinquish its nuclear weapons.