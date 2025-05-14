Published: May 14, 2025, 08:33 IST | Updated: May 14, 2025, 08:33 IST

Story highlights A wife who was cheating on her husband was not prepared for what he had planned. The firefighter exposed her in front of everyone at his own birthday party. World Trending

A video of a man who told everyone on his birthday that his wife was cheating on him is going viral. The story is reportedly from New Jersey, where a firefighter husband turned things around in style.

The wife who had been cheating on her husband was not prepared for what he had planned. The firefighter from New Jersey came to know that his wife had cheated on him and chose this moment to expose her to everyone. He created a whole illusion where the guests thought everything was being done out of love, before telling her that he knew everything about the cheating, "Plan B pills", and the other man's "skinny little pale thing."

A video shows the man announcing the infidelity in front of everyone before turning it into a divorce party. The firefighter and his wife had gathered with their friends and family to celebrate his birthday. At the start of the video, he says, "Even though it's my birthday, I got her a little something right. Little happy wife, happy life bulls**t."

He creates a ruse of getting a new ring for his wife. Someone hands him a small ring box, after which he asks his wife to give him the one on her hand. It seems like he will give her a new ring. However, the wife and the guests have little idea what's about to happen.

The man gives her a kiss and later announces that he knows she has been cheating on him. "I f*****g know everything," he says, before using an expletive for the woman. "I know everything. I had to see his skinny little pale thing. I wasn’t impressed. I know all about the Plan B pills you had to take."

The woman is visibly shocked to hear his words and soon goes on to deny it, asking him what he was talking about. The man threatens her with evidence and says, "Don't make me show everyone."

Everyone present is taken aback by what they are witnessing. The man soon shoves out friends and family of his wife, and proceeds to groove to the music.