Published: May 14, 2025, 03:19 IST | Updated: May 14, 2025, 03:19 IST

Story highlights Airport officials are trying to figure out how the man evaded security and reached the airplane. Some officials think he used a drain near the runway. World Trending

Show Full Article

A strange incident unfolded at the Manila airport last week when a man was found clinging to the landing gear of a plane. What shocked onlookers the most was that the man was naked and covered in mud. It is believed that the man reached the area through drainage canals near the runway, given his condition—the scene happened at the airport’s terminal 1 by gate 6.

He was first spotted by a security guard who immediately informed the Airport Police. The naked man was gripping the gear tightly and had no clothes on. Officers responded to the scene and arrested the man.

Airport officials are trying to figure out how the man evaded security and reached the airplane. According to the Manila International Airport Authority’s General Manager, they are checking all routes to ensure that something like this doesn't happen again. "I don’t know where he passed through, but airport authorities are investigating all possible routes—including perimeter canals and maintenance access points," he said.

The possibility that the man used a drain to access the area is being explored. Since he was naked and covered in mud, it seems highly likely that he opted for that route.

Officials are checking for loopholes and open areas left unchecked that could have helped him reach the place. The area around the tarmac is being fenced, and the airport authority has ordered reinforcement of entry points.

Manila airport had another breach earlier this year when a young boy managed to run onto the runway. Reportedly, he was in awe of the runway lights.

Airports and aeroplanes across the world have lately become the centre of maniacal scenes and creepy incidents. A woman went berserk at the Dallas Airport, Texas, a few weeks back and took off all her clothes and gyrated suggestively using a water bottle. She also bit a restaurant manager and broke airport televisions. She was arrested and told the officers that she identified asa Disney Princess and called herself goddess Venus.

In March, a woman on a Southwest Airlines flight from Hobby Airport in Houston, Texas to Phoenix, Arizona, went nude and started walking up and down the aisle, scaring passengers. She shouted at the crew, rubbed against a flight attendant and banged on the cockpit door, demanding to get off.