South Korea convicts two over violent court riot during Yoon Suk Yeol impeachment
Published: May 14, 2025, 07:27 IST | Updated: May 14, 2025, 07:27 IST
Discover the latest on South Korea's political unrest as two men receive jail terms for their roles in a violent riot at the Seoul Western District Court in January.World
A South Korean court handedtwomen jail terms Wednesday for their role in a Januaryriotwhich saw supporters of impeachedex-presidentYoon Suk Yeol attack a court building.
Protesters stormed the Seoul Western District Court in January this year after a judge extended the detention of Yoon -- SouthKorea's first sitting head of state to be arrested --overhis brief imposition of martial law.
The protesters used fire extinguishers to break doors and smash windows, entering the court building and vandalising it. They also attacked police officers at the scene.
The Seoul Western District Court sentencedtwomen -- identified only by their surnames, Kim, 35, and So, 28 -- to one year and six months, and one year in prison, respectively, a court spokesperson told AFP.
The case was a rare act of political violence against the country's judiciary, which experts warn underscores growing polarisation following Yoon's attempt to subvert civilian rule in December.
In his televised address declaring martial law, Yoon railed against "anti-state elements plundering people's freedom and happiness", and his office subsequently cast the move as a bid to break legislative gridlock.
After his move, he garnered support from extreme religious figures and right-wing YouTubers -- many of whom have beenlinkedto the Januarycourthouseriot.
Yoon, who is currently on trial for insurrection, has been accused of tacitly encouraging the violence.
In early January, weeks prior to theriotincident, he sent a message to his hardline supporters warning that the country was "in danger" and pledging to stand with them "to the very end".