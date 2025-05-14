Menendez brothers resentenced, eligible for parole after 35 years: Saga of child sex abuse, murder of parents in Hollywood
Menendez brothers resentenced, eligible for parole: A US judge resentenced Erik Menendez and Lyle Menendez on Tuesday (May 13) to 50 years to life in prison, which makes the brothers eligible for parole after more than 35 years behind bars for the murder of their parents.
This is the latest in the saga of the brothers' years of court battles to get released.
They murdered their parents, Hollywood executive José Menendez and his wife Kitty, on 20 August 1989.
The brothers, lodged in a San Diego prison, appeared through video to address Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Michael Jesic, who delivered the verdict.
Erik and Lyle Menendez killed their parents using shotguns at their Hollywood mansion after barging into their mansion in Hollywood.
The crime, subsequent manhunt and televised trials transfixed America in the late 1980s and 1990s.
For many years, the brothers were kept in separate prisons, but now they see each other at mealtime and during exercise.
The brothers had been in custody since 1990. Their first trial ended in a deadlock.
But they were convicted of first-degree murder in a second trial and were sentenced in July 1996 to two consecutive life terms without parole. During the trial, the judge barred many of their claims of sexual abuse.
During the trials, the Menendez brothers revealed shocking details of childhood sexual abuse.
It was an incredulous story for many, who thought that the brothers had made up the tales of abuse.