Former US President Joe Biden's transgender policies increased "prison rape" and "child abuse", White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller claimed, saying that the Trump administration will not allow that.

US President Donald Trump signed a series of executive orders, recognising male and female as the only two sexes and requiring transgender women born as biological males in federal prisons to stay in male facilities only.

"The Biden administration promoted prison rape by putting men into female prisons," Miller said. "That is obviously insane, cruel, and unacceptable. This administration will not allow that."

He added that according to Trump's executive order, federal agencies will take "appropriate action to ensure that intimate spaces designated for women, girls, or females (or for men, boys, or males) are designated by sex and not identity."

It further demanded to stop any gender transition medical treatments for inmates.

It said that the US Justice Department "shall ensure that no Federal funds are expended for any medical procedure, treatment, or drug for the purpose of confirming an inmate’s appearance to that of the opposite sex."

Miller stressed that it is child abuse to change a child's gender, particularly in the case you are not informing their parents.

He added that the state and local law enforcement are stemming from teachers who support children identifying with a gender other than the one they were assigned at birth.

"It is child abuse to change a child's gender, particularly if you do not inform the parents otherwise, if a five-year-old or a six-year-old goes to school, or a seven-year-old goes to school, and the teacher tries to turn the boy into a girl, or the girl into a boy, that is child abuse, and this administration is treating that as child abuse and is a gross violation of parental rights," Miller said.

Miller's comments came after Attorney General Pam Bondi in April announced that the Trump administration would rescind federal funding from Maine's Department of Corrections after it allowed a biological man who identifies as a woman to remain in a women's prison facility.

"We pulled all nonessential funding from the Department of Corrections in Maine because they were allowing a man in a woman's prison, a giant 6-foot-1, 245-pound guy who committed a double murder with a knife, stabbed his parents to death and the family dog, and, he identified as a woman," Bondi said in an interview with "Fox & Friends".

"So, they were letting him be housed in a female prison? No longer. We will pull your funding. We will protect women in prison," she added.

