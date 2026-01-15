/'My mother had a crush on you': Trump’s lighthearted welcome to King Charles III

Donald Trump welcomed King Charles III to the White House on Tuesday (Apr 28) for a state visit defined by both historical reflection and the looming shadow of the conflict in West Asia. The ceremony, complete with a 21-gun salute and a four-jet flypast, marked the 250th anniversary of American independence, a milestone the US president used to pivot from his recent criticisms of London’s foreign policy.

In a speech delivered from the South Lawn, President Trump struck a reconciliatory tone, declaring that "Americans have had no closer friends than the British" in the centuries following the Revolutionary War. "In the centuries since we won our independence, Americans have had no closer friends than the British," said Trump, noting that the visit marks the 250th anniversary of the US colonies' declaration of independence from British rule.

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As reported by the news agency AFP, Trump used a phrase prized by British governments since Winston Churchill first used it after World War II: the two countries had a "special relationship, and we hope it will always remain that way."

Following weeks of tension in which the US president publicly derided the British government for its refusal to join the US-led coalition against Tehran. Despite having recently described Britain’s two aircraft carriers as "toys", Trump praised the British military, asserting that "nobody fought better together" than the forces of the two allies.

According to reports, the president appeared in high spirits despite the overcast weather. Quoting the president directly, he quipped to the assembled guests, "What a beautiful British day this is," as the rain fell on the Washington ceremony.

In a lighter moment of the proceedings, the 79-year-old President joked that his late mother had once "had a crush" on the 77-year-old monarch. King Charles III, accompanied by Queen Camilla, is currently on the second day of a four-day state visit.