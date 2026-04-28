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'State of collapse': Trump drops bombshell on Iran’s secret plea

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Edited By Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Published: Apr 28, 2026, 21:55 IST | Updated: Apr 28, 2026, 21:55 IST
'State of collapse': Trump drops bombshell on Iran’s secret plea

'State of collapse': Trump drops bombshell on Iran’s secret plea Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

US President Donald Trump claims Iran has declared a "State of Collapse" and is pleading for the US to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Donald Trump's social media post on Tuesday (Apr 28) claimed that the Iranian government has officially informed Washington it is in a "state of collapse". In a post on his Truth Social platform, the US president asserted that Tehran has requested the United States to "open the Hormuz Strait" immediately as the nation grapples with a catastrophic leadership crisis. The claim comes as Iran remains paralysed following the assassination of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei on February 28 and subsequent months of high-intensity conflict with the US and Israel.

Trump’s post suggested a sudden pivot from the Iranian regime, which has maintained a "dual blockade" of the Persian Gulf since mid-April. "Iran has just informed us that they are in a 'State of Collapse.' They want us to 'Open the Hormuz Strait,' as soon as possible, as they try to figure out their leadership situation," Trump wrote, adding his characteristic optimism: "which I believe they will be able to do!"

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The White House has not yet released a formal diplomatic cable to verify the specific channel of this communication. However, news agency AFP report that the claims align with a period of extreme economic strangulation for Tehran. Iran is reportedly losing $500 million a day in revenue due to the closure of the Strait, with its domestic oil storage capacity estimated to be within 12 to 22 days of total saturation.

National security aides, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, have expressed skepticism regarding the sudden plea. According to news outlet CNN, citing administration sources, the US is "unlikely to accept" a plan that reopens the Strait without addressing Iran’s nuclear stockpile. Senior officials fear that lifting the naval blockade now would relinquish Washington’s greatest source of leverage just as the regime appears to be fracturing.

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Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

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Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty writes across multiple genres with a keen eye on human interest stories intertwined with social issues. In international affairs, she dives into subjects...Read More

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