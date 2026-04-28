/Vance worried about US weapons stockpiles amid Iran war? Report claims he doesn’t believe Pentagon

US Vice President JD Vance may be reportedly worried about the depleting stockpiles of American missiles and has repeatedly questioned the Pentagon’s portrayal of the war in Iran. According to a report, Vance has queried the accuracy of information provided to US President Donald Trump about the conflict amid reports suggesting that the US may be running low on its missiles.

The Atlantic reported, citing sources, that the vice president has expressed concerns over the availability of certain missile systems in discussions with the president. In case of the US depleting its munition reserves, the American forces would need to draw the stockpiles to defend Taiwan against China, South Korea against North Korea, and Europe against Russia.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and General Dan Caine, who chairs the Joint Chiefs of Staff, have publicly stated that the US weapons stockpiles are robust, reporting significant damage to Iranian forces after eight weeks of fighting.

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The outlet added that while Vance is trying to avoid making the concern personal or creating differences among the cabinet, he believes Hegseth’s portrayal of the war has been so positive as to be misleading.

In a statement, Vance said that Hegseth was doing a “great job” and working with Trump to ensure a “warrior ethos” in the military’s top ranks. A White House official told the Atlantic that Vance “asks a lot of probing questions about our strategic planning, as do all of the members of the president’s national-security team.”

Earlier in March, the Pentagon chief declared the US military’s “complete control” of Iranian skies. However, in April, Iranian forces downed an American F-15E fighter jet. Following this, a high-risk rescue operation was launched by the US to extract the pilot stuck behind the enemy lines.

Is US running out of stockpiles?

Multiple reports have suggested that the US stockpiles of weapons, including interceptors, may be running out. American stockpiles had already been strained in recent years. The US used large numbers of interceptors to defend Israel during last year’s 12-day war with Iran and has also supplied significant weapons shipments to Ukraine.

Despite the concerns, the Trump administration insists that US stockpiles remain strong. Trump wrote on social media earlier this week that American reserves of “medium and upper medium grade” munitions were “virtually unlimited,” dismissing reports of shortages.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt has echoed similar remarks, dismissing reports of a shortage of American weapons amid the war. “We have weapon stockpiles in places that many in this world don’t even know about,” she said, adding that the United States has more than enough weapons to sustain a prolonged conflict.