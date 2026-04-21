/Departure Delayed: Uncertainty clouds Vance’s trip to Pakistan for Iran peace talks

As the ceasefire deadline nears expiration, Vice President JD Vance, who expected to lead a US delegation at upcoming peace talks with Iran in Pakistan, was still in Washington midday Tuesday (Apr 21) to attend meetings according to the White House. "Additional policy meetings are taking place at the White House in which the vice president will participate," an official said in a brief statement sent to news agency AFP shortly after 1700 GMT.

The official did not provide further details. According to recent reports, Vance's departure which has been the subject of contradictory announcements was scheduled for Tuesday morning.

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Ahead of the peace negotiations in Pakistan, the Iranian Foreign Ministry has officially condemned recent US naval actions against two Iranian-flagged vessels, labelling the manoeuvres as "maritime piracy" and "state terrorism". The statement, broadcast on state television, directly questions the sincerity of US in the proposed peace talks in Islamabad. The diplomatic firestorm follows the weekend seizure of the Touska, an Iranian-flagged container ship.

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This comes after Trump declared on Tuesday (Apr 21) that the US holds a "very, very strong" position as it prepares for a high-stakes second round of talks with Iran in Pakistan. However, the US president’s optimistic rhetoric was tempered by a stark warning: if a deal is not reached before the current 14-day ceasefire expires on Wednesday (Apr 22), "lots of bombs" will begin to fall. Speaking in an interview with news outlet CNBC, the President signalled that while he is dispatching a heavyweight delegation to Islamabad led by US Vice President JD Vance, Jared Kushner, and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, his patience for diplomacy is wearing thin.