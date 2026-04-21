/Trump urges Iran to free 8 women allegedly facing execution ahead of Islamabad ceasefire negotiations

Donald Trump has appealed to Tehran to release eight women reportedly facing execution, framing the move as a vital gesture of goodwill before the high-stakes second round of negotiations in Pakistan. The US president posted on Truth Social on Tuesday (Apr 21) ata critical juncture as the 14-day ceasefire between the US and Iran nears expiration.

He wrote,"To the Iranian leaders, who will soon be in negotiations with my representatives: I would greatly appreciate the release of these women." Further adding, “I am sure that they will respect the fact that you did so. Please do them no harm! Would be a great start to our negotiations!!!"

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The appeal was reportedly triggered by reports and social media claims suggesting that the Iranian judiciary is preparing to carry out death sentences for eight women. While the identities of the women and the specific charges against them have not been confirmed by Tehran, the US president's public intervention has immediately elevated their case to a centrepiece of the bilateral agenda.

This comes at a time when Donald Trump declared that the US holds a "very, very strong" position as it prepares for a high-stakes second round of talks with Iran in Pakistan. However, the US president’s optimistic rhetoric was tempered by a stark warning: if a deal is not reached before the current 14-day ceasefire expires on Wednesday (Apr 22), "lots of bombs" will begin to fall.

Speaking in an interview with news outlet CNBC, the President signalled that while he is dispatching a heavyweight delegation to Islamabad led by US Vice President JD Vance, Jared Kushner, and special envoy Steve Witkoff, his patience for diplomacy is wearing thin.