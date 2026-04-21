/Trump claims only his administration can 'guarantee peace' with new Iran pact

Donald Trump took to social media on Monday (Apr 20) to signal a defiant and ambitious shift in US foreign policy, asserting that a nascent agreement currently being negotiated with Tehran will be "far better" than the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). In a characteristic broadside against his predecessors, the US president labelled the original nuclear deal penned during the Obama-Biden administration as "one of the worst deals ever made" regarding American national security. He argued that the 2015 accord provided a "guaranteed road" to a nuclear-armed Iran, a scenario he insisted "will not, and cannot, happen" under his watch. A Focus on "Green" Cash and Past Grievances The President’s remarks leaned heavily into historical grievances concerning the implementation of the JCPOA. He specifically highlighted the 2016 transfer of $1.7 billion in cash to the Iranian leadership.

"They actually gave $1.7 billion in ‘GREEN’ Cash, loaded into a Boeing 757, and flown to Iran for Iranian leadership to spend anyway they saw fit," Trump posted, claiming the funds were sourced directly from banks in DC, Virginia, and Maryland. While the president framed the payment as a "gift" or "ransom", historical records from the 2016 period clarify that the $1.7 billion was a legal settlement of a decades-old dispute over undelivered military equipment from the 1970s. The payment consisted of $400 million in principal and $1.3 billion in accumulated interest.

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President Trump credited his 2018 decision to terminate the JCPOA with preventing a nuclear catastrophe in the Middle East. He asserted that without his intervention, nuclear weapons would have already been deployed against Israel and US military bases in the region. The president's vision for a new "Trump Deal" promises a global impact that extends beyond the Persian Gulf.

The statement comes amid reports of a high-level U.S. delegation, including Vice President JD Vance, preparing for potential negotiations in Islamabad. However, the path to a finalised "Trump Deal" remains complex. Recent reports indicate that while the President has signalled progress, Iranian officials remain sceptical, citing "contradictory signals" and a deep-seated mistrust of Washington’s long-term commitments. As the two-week ceasefire in the ongoing regional conflict nears its end, the world remains watchful to see if the “peace, security, and safety” promised by the US president can be codified into a lasting diplomatic breakthrough.