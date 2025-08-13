/Trump: 'We will not take off until there is a deal', says 'blockade is absolutely destroying Iran'

US President Donald Trump said on Monday (April 20) that Washington will maintain its blockade of Iranian ports until Tehran agrees to a peace deal to end the ongoing conflict. "THE BLOCKADE, which we will not take off until there is a 'DEAL,' is absolutely destroying Iran," Trump said on social media. “They are losing $500 Million Dollars a day, an unsustainable number, even in the short run.” Shipping traffic has once again stalled in the Strait of Hormuz as both Iran and the United States impose separate blockades, escalating economic pressure in the region.

Trump also claimed the United States is decisively winning the conflict, pointing to military actions and the naval blockade as key factors weakening Iran’s leadership. “I’m winning a war by a lot. Things are going very well, our military has been amazing, and if you read the fake news, like the failing New York Times, the absolutely horrendous and disgusting Wall Street Journal, or the now almost defunct, fortunately, Washington Post, you would actually think we are losing the war,” Trump said in a Truth Social post.

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“The enemy is confused, because they get these same media ‘reports,’ and yet they realize their navy has been completely wiped out, their air force has gone onto darker runways, they have no anti-missile or anti-airplane equipment, their former leaders are mostly gone (this has been, in addition to everything else, regime change!),” he added. “Perhaps most important of all, THE BLOCKADE, which we will not take off until there is a ‘DEAL,’ is absolutely destroying Iran.”

Trump reiterated that Iran is losing “$500 million a day, an unsustainable number, even in the short run.” “The anti-America fake news media is rooting for Iran to win, but it’s not going to happen, because I’m in charge! Just like these unpatriotic people used every ounce of their limited strength to fight me in the election, they continue to do so with Iran. The result will be the same, it already is!” he added.

US Navy turns back 27 ships amid Iran blockade

The United States Navy has turned back 27 vessels attempting to enter or leave Iranian ports since an American blockade near the Strait of Hormuz began about a week ago, according to the United States Central Command on Monday (April 20). A US military official also said that a team of Marines is inspecting up to 5,000 containers aboard the Touska, an Iranian cargo ship seized in the Gulf of Oman on Sunday after it attempted to evade the blockade.