/Israeli drones strike in southern Lebanon amid truce reports state media

Lebanese media reported an Israeli drone strike in the southern town of Qaaqaait al-Jisr on Monday (Apr 20). Reports say the strikes targeted an area near the Litani River crossing. There is no confirmation from the IDF on the incident as yet. As per news outlet Al-Akhbar, “Two people injured as a result of an Israeli drone targeting a café near the Qaaqaa Bridge in the outskirts of the town.” Lebanese media strike hit a town in the country's south on Monday despite a 10-day ceasefire in force between Israel and Hezbollah.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said on Monday (Apr 20) that planned talks with Israel aim to end hostilities and the occupation in the south, despite the rejection of negotiations by Hezbollah and its supporters. "The choice to negotiate aims to stop hostilities, end the Israeli occupation of southern regions and deploy the (Lebanese) army all the way to the internationally recognised southern borders" with Israel, Aoun said in a statement.

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The 10-day ceasefire, brokered by US President Donald Trump to halt six weeks of intense hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah, faced a severe test on Monday. This is a critical and larger diplomatic puzzle; its success was a primary condition set by Tehran for resuming talks with Washington to extend their separate bilateral truce and negotiate a permanent peace. However, the internal political landscape in Lebanon remains volatile. Now, Lebanese President Michel Aoun signalled a shift toward national sovereignty; he said the goal of negotiations was to "stop hostilities, end the Israeli occupation of southern regions and deploy the (Lebanese) army all the way to the internationally recognised southern borders".

Aoun's remarks on Monday came after an address to the nation Friday night, in which he said: “We negotiate for ourselves... we are no longer a pawn in anyone's game, nor an arena for anyone's wars, and we never will be again.” Despite Aoun’s assertive stance, the path to stability is obstructed by deep internal divisions. Lebanon remains officially at war with Israel, maintaining no diplomatic ties.