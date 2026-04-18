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'Maybe I won't extend it': Trump not interested in 'extending' ceasefire, insists US will continue blockade of Iran ports

Moohita Kaur Garg
Edited By Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: Apr 18, 2026, 09:51 IST | Updated: Apr 18, 2026, 09:59 IST
'Maybe I won't extend it': Trump not interested in 'extending' ceasefire, insists US will continue blockade of Iran ports

US President Donald Trump Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Will the US extend its ceasefire with Iran, or is another escalation coming? US President Donald Trump says he may not extend the truce and will keep the naval blockade in place. Iran, meanwhile, has issued fresh warning over the Strait of Hormuz.

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US President Donald Trump on Friday (Apr 17) said he may not extend the US-Iran ceasefire, which is due to expire on Wednesday (Apr 22). Trump also insisted that the naval blockade of Iranian ports will remain in place. This comes as Iran threatened to shut the Strait of Hormuz once again if the United States continues its blockade of Iranian ports. In a X post, Iran's parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf wrote, "With the continuation of the blockade, the Strait of Hormuz will not remain open". He also said that passage through the waterway would require authorisation from Iran.

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US-Iran deal 'very soon'?

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Talking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump insisted that the blockade of Iran's ports is "going to remain".
"Maybe I won't extend it, but the blockade is going to remain," he told reporters when asked about the ceasefire's future. He added that he still believes a broader peace deal is achievable. "I think it's going to happen," he said.

Trump also ruled out another Iranian proposal that had surfaced during the Pakistan talks — the imposition of tolls on ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz. "There are not going to be tolls," he said flatly.

Also read | US-Iran peace talks expected in Pakistan on Monday as Trump eyes nuclear 'dust'

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In a separate statement to AFP, he said that a peace deal was 'very close' and that the Iranians have agreed to surrender their nuclear materials. Iran, meanwhile, has rejected the POTUS's claims.

China ‘very happy’ about the re-opening of Hormuz

On a more optimistic note, Trump posted on Truth Social that Chinese President Xi Jinping was "very happy" about the strait's reopening, and referenced an upcoming summit in Beijing in May. "Our meeting in China will be a special one and, potentially, Historic," he wrote — a signal that Trump sees the broader geopolitical moment as connected to his China diplomacy as well.

Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing conflicts in West Asia involving Israel, Iran, US, Gulf nations and non-state actors like Hezbollah, Hamas, Houthis, Islamic State, and others. Claims and counterclaims, disinformation and misinformation are being made online and offline. Given this context, WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, social media posts, photos and videos.

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Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg

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Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg is a senior sub-editor at WION with over four years of experience covering the volatile intersections of geopolitics and global security. From reporting on global...Read More

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