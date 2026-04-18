/'Maybe I won't extend it': Trump not interested in 'extending' ceasefire, insists US will continue blockade of Iran ports

US President Donald Trump on Friday (Apr 17) said he may not extend the US-Iran ceasefire, which is due to expire on Wednesday (Apr 22). Trump also insisted that the naval blockade of Iranian ports will remain in place. This comes as Iran threatened to shut the Strait of Hormuz once again if the United States continues its blockade of Iranian ports. In a X post, Iran's parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf wrote, "With the continuation of the blockade, the Strait of Hormuz will not remain open". He also said that passage through the waterway would require authorisation from Iran.

US-Iran deal 'very soon'?

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Talking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump insisted that the blockade of Iran's ports is "going to remain".

"Maybe I won't extend it, but the blockade is going to remain," he told reporters when asked about the ceasefire's future. He added that he still believes a broader peace deal is achievable. "I think it's going to happen," he said.

Trump also ruled out another Iranian proposal that had surfaced during the Pakistan talks — the imposition of tolls on ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz. "There are not going to be tolls," he said flatly.

In a separate statement to AFP, he said that a peace deal was 'very close' and that the Iranians have agreed to surrender their nuclear materials. Iran, meanwhile, has rejected the POTUS's claims.

China ‘very happy’ about the re-opening of Hormuz

On a more optimistic note, Trump posted on Truth Social that Chinese President Xi Jinping was "very happy" about the strait's reopening, and referenced an upcoming summit in Beijing in May. "Our meeting in China will be a special one and, potentially, Historic," he wrote — a signal that Trump sees the broader geopolitical moment as connected to his China diplomacy as well.